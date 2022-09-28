Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSTO. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

VSTO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

