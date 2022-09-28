Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

