Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Medifast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $235.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

