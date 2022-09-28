Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Matson Stock Up 1.2 %

MATX stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at $925,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

