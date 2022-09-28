Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.3 %

RENEU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,066. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

