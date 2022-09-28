Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 10.3% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.20. 70,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,247,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

SAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

