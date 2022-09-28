CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.