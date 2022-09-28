Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the August 31st total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of MTAGF remained flat at 2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.24.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

