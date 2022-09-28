Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the August 31st total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
Shares of MTAGF remained flat at 2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.24.
Ceconomy Company Profile
