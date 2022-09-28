Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $514,076.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.56 million and $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,844,463 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

