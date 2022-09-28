Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 15,847 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

