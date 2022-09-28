Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 15,847 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
