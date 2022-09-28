CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $15.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.42. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

