Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. 34,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

