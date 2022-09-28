Chico Wealth RIA Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 25.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. 18,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,569. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.