Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 637,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.