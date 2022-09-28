China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
