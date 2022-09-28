China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.46

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 10154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.
