China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 183,072 shares traded.

China Pharma Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

