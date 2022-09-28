China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,606,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 5,571,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,861.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Railway Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

China Railway Group Price Performance

CRWOF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.72.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

