CIBC Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$203.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$202.64.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE CJT traded down C$1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$119.09. 52,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,659. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$147.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.