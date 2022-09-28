Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ciena by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,031,514.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 53,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.