Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.76

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $6.55. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 600 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.