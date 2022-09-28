Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,604,028. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

