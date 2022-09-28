Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citizen Watch Price Performance

CHCLY stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. Citizen Watch has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Citizen Watch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.