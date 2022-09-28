Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citizen Watch Price Performance

CHCLY stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. Citizen Watch has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

Citizen Watch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.