Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citizen Watch Price Performance
CHCLY stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. Citizen Watch has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $20.89.
Citizen Watch Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizen Watch (CHCLY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.