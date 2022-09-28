Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clarivate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clarivate by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,079,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,060,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clarivate by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

