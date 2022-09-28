Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CMTG stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.
