Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $270,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,525. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $660.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

