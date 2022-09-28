Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

