Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,269. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.53%.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

