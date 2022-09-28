Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,128. The firm has a market cap of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

