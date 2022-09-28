Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 96,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,180. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

