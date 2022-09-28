Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,180. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

