Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FOF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 96,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

