Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 67,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

