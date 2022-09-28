Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.82

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.82 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($5.68). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.80), with a volume of 11,640 shares.

Cohort Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.67. The company has a market capitalization of £196.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,202.27.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

