Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 53,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,097. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

