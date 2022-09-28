Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 298 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 680.9% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 39,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 135,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

