Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. 37,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

