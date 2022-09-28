Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $871,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Cummins were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,365. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average is $206.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

