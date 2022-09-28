Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 337 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Eaton were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

