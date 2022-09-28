Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.