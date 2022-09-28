Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 138 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.78.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.91. 21,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.73 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

