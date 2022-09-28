Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 176 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.43, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

