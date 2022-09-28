Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 82 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.28. 10,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $369.34 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

