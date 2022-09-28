Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,546 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,086,896. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.35.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

