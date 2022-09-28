Comcast Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCZ opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. Comcast has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

