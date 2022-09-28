Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $139,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,569. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

