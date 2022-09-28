Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $400,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VTI traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 130,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.