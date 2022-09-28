Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $189.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $189,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 289,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

