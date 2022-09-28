Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $299.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $299,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 208,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,291,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 150,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.86 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

