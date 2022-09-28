Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $76,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,114. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.